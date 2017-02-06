Erweiterte Funktionen

TIM Group Q4 EBITDA Increases; Revenues Up 0.8% In Organic Terms




06.02.17 07:45
dpa-AFX


ROME (dpa-AFX) - TIM Group (TIAOF.PK, TI) reported that its EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2016 totalled 2.14 billion euros, 756 million euros higher than the same period of the previous year.

In organic terms and net of non-recurring items, the growth amounts to 122 million euros, equal to growth of 5.9%.


Revenues for the fourth quarter 2016 totalled 5.10 billion euros and showed an improvement compared with the same period of the previous financial year, both in absolute terms (256 million euros; up 5.3%) and in organic terms (39 million euros; up 0.8%) reversing a negative trend that had persisted for 18 quarters. The Group said the positive result was driven by the Domestic Business Unit, which grew by 2.7% in organic terms.


In the fourth quarter 2016, the adjusted net financial debt fell by 1.62 billion euros compared with 30 September 2016.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



