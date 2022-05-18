TIE Kinetix - Preparing for accelerating growth

TIE Kinetix’s H122 results showed that as it transitions to a 100% software as a service (SaaS) business model, the company is incurring costs this year to significantly accelerate growth in SaaS revenues from next year. After a net loss this year, we expect the company to quickly return to profit in FY23 with the EBITDA margin further increasing to 20% in FY25. TIE Kinetix is focused on 100% digitalisation of document streams in the supply chain and will therefore benefit from the expected high growth in the market for e-invoicing.