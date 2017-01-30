Erweiterte Funktionen



TFS FINANCIAL CORP. Reveals 10% Gain In Q1 Bottom Line




30.01.17 22:22
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TFS FINANCIAL CORP. (TFSL) reported earnings for its first quarter that gained ground from last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $19.61 million, or $0.07 per share. This was up from $17.85 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


TFS FINANCIAL CORP. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q1): $19.61 Mln. vs. $17.85 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.9% -EPS (Q1): $0.07 vs. $0.06 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.07


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
18,02 $ 18,35 $ -0,33 $ -1,80% 30.01./22:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US87240R1077 A0MQV6 19,89 $ 15,58 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 16,955 € -0,76%  30.01.17
Frankfurt 16,912 € -1,14%  30.01.17
Nasdaq 18,02 $ -1,80%  30.01.17
  = Realtime
