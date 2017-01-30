TFS FINANCIAL CORP. Reveals 10% Gain In Q1 Bottom Line
30.01.17 22:22
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TFS FINANCIAL CORP. (TFSL) reported earnings for its first quarter that gained ground from last year.
The company said its bottom line advanced to $19.61 million, or $0.07 per share. This was up from $17.85 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
TFS FINANCIAL CORP. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q1): $19.61 Mln. vs. $17.85 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.9% -EPS (Q1): $0.07 vs. $0.06 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.07
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|18,02 $
|18,35 $
|-0,33 $
|-1,80%
|30.01./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US87240R1077
|A0MQV6
|19,89 $
|15,58 $