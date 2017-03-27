Erweiterte Funktionen

Syngenta Announces Results Of Good Growth Plan




27.03.17 07:39
dpa-AFX


BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Syngenta (SYT), an agriculture company, on Monday announced the results for the third year of The Good Growth Plan, with programs to improve farm sustainability more than double their reach.


The growth plan comprises six ambitious commitments for 2020 to support the sustainability of agriculture and the development of rural communities.


Syngenta noted that its projects in 2016 enhanced biodiversity and soil conservation on a cumulative 9.2 million hectares of land, creating rich, connected wildlife habitats in 34 countries.


The company collected data from 3,700 farms in 42 countries to assess progress on crop productivity. The data shows that the productivity and resource efficiency of those Reference farms which use the company protocols were nearly 4% higher than the Benchmark farms.


Further, the company reached over 16.5 million smallholders with those participating in Reference Farms benefiting from an 8 percent productivity increase. The company remains confident of achieving its target of reaching 20 million smallholders by 2020.


Over the past year, the company also trained nearly 7 million people in the safe use of its products, bringing the cumulative total to over 17 million farmers since the plan started. Of this, 70 percent are smallholders in developing countries.


The company's six commitments include to make crops more efficient, rescue more farmland, help biodiversity flourish, empower smallholders, help people stay safe, and look after every worker.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



