Synaptics Inc Profit Declines 11% In Q2

26.01.17 22:42
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synaptics Inc (SYNA) revealed earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.


The company said its earnings dropped to $53.4 million, or $1.49 per share. This was down from $60.3 million, or $1.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.0% to $461.3 million. This was down from $470.5 million last year.


Synaptics Inc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q2): $53.4 Mln. vs. $60.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.4% -EPS (Q2): $1.49 vs. $1.60 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.29 -Revenue (Q2): $461.3 Mln vs. $470.5 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.0%


-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $410 - $450 Mln


MMMM


Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
55,01 $ 58,14 $ -3,13 $ -5,38% 27.01./18:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US87157D1090 529873 90,91 $ 47,09 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 53,75 € -2,70%  16:33
Stuttgart 51,844 € -4,74%  17:17
Nasdaq 55,01 $ -5,38%  18:52
Berlin 51,12 € -7,32%  18:42
  = Realtime
