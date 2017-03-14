Erweiterte Funktionen



Synalloy Provides 2017 Outlook




14.03.17 12:34
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synalloy Corp. (SYNL) announced the 2017 plan calls for total company revenue of $184 million, with the Metals Segment contributing $129 million and the Chemicals Segment generating $55 million.

Net Income for 2017 is estimated to be approximately $4.3 million. The Metals Segment and Specialty Chemicals Segment will contribute operating profit of approximately $6.9 million and approximately $6.4 million, respectively. These amounts will be offset by unallocated corporate expenses and taxes totaling approximately $9.0 million.


Adjusted EBITDA for the Company is projected at approximately $16.3 million, with the Metals Segment and Specialty Chemicals Segment generating Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $13.8 million and approximately $7.7 million,respectively, offset by unallocated corporate expenses totaling approximately $5.2 million.


