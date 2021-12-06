Erweiterte Funktionen



SynBiotic - Further acquisitions




06.12.21
Edison Investment Research

SynBiotic has announced it is acquiring 50.1% of the shares of several market-leading hemp companies, which are part of hemp industry pioneer Daniel Kruse’s group of companies. There will be a capital increase in kind to fund these acquisitions and €2m in cash will be contributed to the capital reserves of the companies being acquired. This marks another step in SynBiotic’s buy-and-build strategy, whereby management is using its experience in scaling profitable companies to accelerate SynBiotic’s strategy to be a leading platform company in the cannabinoid industry.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
30,40 € 29,60 € 0,80 € +2,70% 06.12./12:46
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A3E5A59 A3E5A5 43,00 € 16,80 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		30,40 € +2,70%  12:46
Berlin 32,00 € +4,58%  08:04
München 31,00 € +4,03%  11:06
Xetra 30,60 € +2,68%  12:38
Frankfurt 31,00 € +2,65%  11:52
Düsseldorf 30,80 € -9,41%  12:37
