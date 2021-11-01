SynBiotic - Building a cannabis platform

Management plans to utilise its experience in scaling profitable companies to accelerate SynBiotic’s strategy and become a leading platform company in the cannabinoids industry. It acquired SolidMind Group in June 2020, followed by subsequent smaller deals, and we expect further M&A activity as the platform grows. Increasing consumer acceptance of cannabinoids across a range of applications (from healthcare to wellbeing) ensures a huge target market. New product sources (both cannabinoids and plants) may enhance efficacy and lawful commercialisation.