Symantec Corporation Bottom Line Climbs 22% In Q3




01.02.17 22:36
dpa-AFX


MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Symantec Corporation (SYMC) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $209 million, or $0.32 per share. This was up from $172 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 19.8% to $1.09 billion. This was up from $0.91 billion last year.


Symantec Corporation earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q3): $209 Mln. vs. $172 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.5% -EPS (Q3): $0.32 vs. $0.26 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 23.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.28 -Revenue (Q3): $1.09 Bln vs. $0.91 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 19.8%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.27- $0.29 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.070 - $1.090 Bln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
27,25 $ 27,55 $ -0,30 $ -1,09% 01.02./23:19
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8715031089 879358 27,70 $ 16,14 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		25,38 € -0,19%  21:53
Hamburg 25,435 € +0,69%  08:06
München 25,435 € +0,69%  08:03
Stuttgart 25,262 € 0,00%  21:17
Berlin 25,325 € -0,37%  19:35
Nasdaq 27,25 $ -1,09%  22:00
Düsseldorf 25,30 € -1,17%  09:33
Frankfurt 25,156 € -1,54%  19:47
  = Realtime
