Symantec Corporation Bottom Line Climbs 22% In Q3
01.02.17 22:36
dpa-AFX
MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Symantec Corporation (SYMC) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line advanced to $209 million, or $0.32 per share. This was up from $172 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 19.8% to $1.09 billion. This was up from $0.91 billion last year.
Symantec Corporation earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q3): $209 Mln. vs. $172 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.5% -EPS (Q3): $0.32 vs. $0.26 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 23.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.28 -Revenue (Q3): $1.09 Bln vs. $0.91 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 19.8%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.27- $0.29 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.070 - $1.090 Bln
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|27,25 $
|27,55 $
|-0,30 $
|-1,09%
|01.02./23:19
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8715031089
|879358
|27,70 $
|16,14 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|25,38 €
|-0,19%
|21:53
|Hamburg
|25,435 €
|+0,69%
|08:06
|München
|25,435 €
|+0,69%
|08:03
|Stuttgart
|25,262 €
|0,00%
|21:17
|Berlin
|25,325 €
|-0,37%
|19:35
|Nasdaq
|27,25 $
|-1,09%
|22:00
|Düsseldorf
|25,30 €
|-1,17%
|09:33
|Frankfurt
|25,156 €
|-1,54%
|19:47
