Erweiterte Funktionen


Swiss UBS Consumption Indicator Rises In November




28.12.16 08:55
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - A measure of Swiss private consumption increased in November, mainly driven by domestic tourism, survey data from the UBS investment bank showed Wednesday.


The UBS consumption indicator climbed to 1.43 points in November from 1.39 in the previous month, which was revised down from 1.49. Economists had expected the index to climb to 1.5.


Besides strong domestic tourism, the Swiss automobile market also registered positive trend in November. New vehicle registrations grew 0.4 percent year-over-year.


However, private consumption is likely to grow at a moderate pace over the coming year in general.


The associated drops in purchasing power and the structural challenges of the retail trade may well obstruct dynamic development of private consumption in the coming year, the UBS said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
09:45 , dpa-AFX
WisdomTree Issuer PLC : Dividend Declaration
09:38 , dpa-AFX
Asian Shares Mostly Higher After Upbeat US [...]
09:35 , dpa-AFX
APA ots news: WIFO: Mit gesteigertem Schw [...]
09:24 , dpa-AFX
India, Interrupted: Demonetization And The Poli [...]
09:10 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP/Japan: Industrieproduktion und Einzel [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...