Swiss UBS Consumption Indicator Rises In February




29.03.17 08:42
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - A measure of Swiss private consumption increased in February, driven by domestic tourism, survey data from the UBS investment bank showed Wednesday.


The UBS consumption indicator climbed to 1.50 in February from 1.44 in the previous month.


The rise in February was mainly supported by domestic tourism, which is recovering from the effects of the franc shocks in early 2015.


Automobile market also showed positive trend in February. New car registrations went up 0.7 percent, year-on-year.


On the other side, retail trade sentiment dropped to -12.0 in February from -3.0 in January.


"UBS expects GDP growth of 1.4 percent for the current year. Although it can not be assumed that economic growth is significant, it should be more broadly supported than last year. Private consumption would benefit from such a positive development," the bank said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



