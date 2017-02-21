Erweiterte Funktionen


Swiss Trade Surplus Increases Notably In January




21.02.17 08:43
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's trade surplus increased in January as imports declined sharply from prior month, the Federal Customs Administration reported Tuesday.


The trade surplus rose to CHF 4.7 billion in January from CHF 2.7 billion in December.


Month-on-month, exports fell 4 percent, in contrast to a 9.7 percent rise in December. At the same time, imports slid 5.3 percent versus a 0.6 percent fall in the prior month.


On a yearly basis, exports growth slowed to 2.3 percent from 6.2 percent, while imports declined 6.8 percent, reversing December's 1.8 percent increase.


Swiss watch exports continued to decline in January, data from the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry FH showed today. Exports had fallen 6.2 percent annually to CHF 1.4 billion.


The fall in value was attributable once again to watches in precious metal, while steel timepieces confirmed their recovery. However, the trend in volume terms was still downwards.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahmen hochgradiger Kobalt-Lagerstätten in Marokko voraus!
Börsenstar baut Lithium-Zulieferer für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahmen hochgradiger Kobalt-Lagerstätten in Marokko voraus! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Zulieferer für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
09:38 , dpa-AFX
Asian Shares Mixed Amid Lack Of US Cues
09:34 , dpa-AFX
French Private Sector Growth Strongest In 69 [...]
09:28 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Tesco plc
09:24 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - e2V Technologies plc
09:24 , dpa-AFX
France's Inflation Accelerates Less Than Initial [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...