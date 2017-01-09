Erweiterte Funktionen


Swiss Retail Sales Rise For First Time In 16 Months




09.01.17 13:02
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss retail sales increased for the first time in nearly one-and-a-half years in November, data from the Federal Statistical Office revealed Monday.


Retail turnover rose 0.9 percent year-over-year in November, reversing a 0.7 percent drop in the prior month. It was the first increase since August 2015.


On a monthly basis, retail sales climbed 0.7 percent from October, when it grew by 1.1 percent. It was the third successive monthly gain.


In nominal terms, retail turnover edged up 0.2 percent in November from prior year and went up 0.4 percent from a month ago.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:15 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Immunic verstärkt Management T [...]
15:10 , dpa-AFX
ACRON: Director/PDMR Shareholding
15:09 , dpa-AFX
IRW-News: Aequus Pharmaceuticals: Aequus [...]
15:00 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Coface Deutschland / Schocks schütteln [...]
14:58 , dpa-AFX
Allergan Purchases Option Right To Acquire L [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...