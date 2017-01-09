Swiss Retail Sales Rise For First Time In 16 Months

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss retail sales increased for the first time in nearly one-and-a-half years in November, data from the Federal Statistical Office revealed Monday.





Retail turnover rose 0.9 percent year-over-year in November, reversing a 0.7 percent drop in the prior month. It was the first increase since August 2015.

On a monthly basis, retail sales climbed 0.7 percent from October, when it grew by 1.1 percent. It was the third successive monthly gain.

In nominal terms, retail turnover edged up 0.2 percent in November from prior year and went up 0.4 percent from a month ago.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM