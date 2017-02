Swiss Retail Sales Fall More Than Forecast

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss retail sales declined more than expected in December, provisional data from the Federal Statistical Office revealed Thursday.





Retail turnover decreased by 3.5 percent year-on-year in December, much bigger than the expected drop of 0.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales declined 2.4 percent.

In nominal terms, retail sales decreased 2 percent from November and by 4.3 percent from previous year.

Excluding service stations, the retail sector showed an annual fall of 3.7 percent in real terms and by 4.6 percent decrease in nominal terms in December.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM