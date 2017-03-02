Erweiterte Funktionen
Swiss Retail Sales Decline In January
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's retail sales continued to fall in January, the Federal Statistical Office reported Thursday.
Real retail sales declined 1.4 percent in January from prior year. On a monthly basis, retail trade turnover grew 0.6 percent.
In nominal terms, retail turnover decreased 2 percent from prior year, while it grew 0.6 percent from December.
The retail sector excluding service stations showed a 1.8 percent annual decrease in real turnover. Sales of food, drinks and tobacco slid 0.5 percent and non-food sales fell 2.8 percent.
