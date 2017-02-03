Swiss Real Estate Bubble Index Remains In Risk Zone

Erweiterte Funktionen


03.02.17 08:50
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss real estate bubble index remained in the risk zone in the fourth quarter, survey data from the UBS investment bank showed Friday.


The UBS Swiss Real Estate Bubble Index came in at 1.35 points. The indicator has moved in the range of 1.30 to 1.45 points for one and a half years.


The stabilization of the index in the last few quarters is due to the sharp slowdown in household debt growth, the bank noted.


The disparities in the owner-occupied housing market have stabilized, but have not lessened. Meanwhile, the buy-to-rent ratio climbed for the ninth consecutive quarter.


The volume of outstanding household mortgages rose by only 2.6 percent compared to the previous year.


The sub-indicators price-to-earnings and price-to-rent increased slightly. On the other hand, the slower growth in mortgage debt had a dampening effect.


The further increase in the ratio of purchase prices to rents and income reflects increasing interest rate risks, the bank said.


