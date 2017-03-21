Erweiterte Funktionen


Swiss Money Supply Growth Fastest In More Than 2 Years




21.03.17
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's money supply expanded at the fastest pace in more than two years in February, the Swiss National Bank said Tuesday.


M3 climbed 3.1 percent year-on-year in February, faster than the 2.9 percent rise in January. This was the fastest since December 2014, when it grew 3.3 percent.


At the same time, the annual growth in the narrow measure M1 climbed to 6.1 percent from 5.8 percent in the prior month.


