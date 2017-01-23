Swiss M3 Money Supply Expands Most Since 2014

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's money supply grew at the fastest pace since late 2014, the Swiss National Bank reported Monday.





M3 growth accelerated to 3 percent from 1.8 percent in November. This was the fastest since December 2014.

At the same time, the annual growth in the narrow measure M1 advanced to 6.1 percent from November's 5.2 percent.

