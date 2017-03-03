Swiss Life FY Profit Rises; Proposes Higher Dividend

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Swiss Life":

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Insurer Swiss Life Group (SZLMY.



PK, SLHN.VX) reported that its net profit for fiscal year 2016 increased to 926 million Swiss francs from 878 million francs in the prior year.

Adjusted profit from operations rose by 5% to 1.402 billion francs. The fee result rose by 14% to 396 million francs. The risk result came to 388 million francs, down about 2% from the prior year.

Swiss Life posted a 9% fall in premiums in local currency to 17.4 billion francs in 2016 (minus 8% in Swiss francs). This was primarily a result of the continuing focus on profitability and capital efficiency. The Group grew its fee income in local currency by 3% to 1.4 billion francs(plus 5% in Swiss francs).

Swiss Life said it is making good progress towards all its goals under "Swiss Life 2018".

Jörg Arnold will take over as the new CEO Germany and member of the Corporate Executive Board of the Swiss Life Group from 1 July 2017. He will re place Markus Leibundgut, who was nominated CEO of Swiss Life Switzerland with effect from 1 April 2017.

At the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 25 April 2017, the Board of Directors will propose an increase in the dividend in the form of a withholding tax-free distribution from the capital contribution reserves of 11.00 francs per share, compared to 8.50 francs per share.

Wolf Becke (born 1947) will resign from the Swiss Life Board of Directors at the next Annual General Meeting, due to having reached the statutory age limit. Stefan Loacker (born 1969) will be proposed to the shareholders for election to the Board of Directors.

