Swiss KOF Indicator Falls Slightly In January

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - A measure signaling the trends in the Swiss economy suggested stable perspectives in the near term, survey results from the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed Monday.





The KOF economic barometer fell to 101.7 from revised 102.1 in December. Positive impulses came from construction and exports.

Negative signals to the January standing came from indicators related to the financial sector, private consumption and, in particular, to the hotel and restaurant industry.

Meanwhile, the indicators from the manufacturing sector neutralized each other.

