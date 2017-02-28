Swiss KOF Indicator Climbs Strongly To Highest Level Since 2013

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - A measure signaling the trends in the Swiss economy climbed strongly in February, after a slump in the previous month, signaling above-average growth for the near future, survey results from the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed Tuesday.





The KOF Economic Barometer climbed to 107.2 from 102.0 in January, revised up from 101.7. The latest score was markedly above its long-term average and as high as it had last stood in the end of 2013, the think tank said.

The Swiss franc appreciation shock from early 2015 hence by now appears to have been largely overcome, the KOF added.

The strongest positive contributions came from the manufacturing industry, followed with a clear gap by the hospitality industry. The financial sector, the exporting industry and the construction sector also gave positive signals, while the indicators relating to domestic private consumption were practically unchanged.

Further, the KOF said the markedly improved sentiment in manufacturing was mainly due to the more positive assessment of incoming orders, followed by the production and employment outlook as well as by the profit situation.

