Erweiterte Funktionen
Swiss Jobless Rate Remains Stable In January
09.02.17 08:14
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate remained unchanged in January, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs reported Thursday.
The jobless rate held steady at seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent in January, in line with expectations.
On unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate climbed to 3.7 percent from 3.5 percent in the prior month.
The number of unemployed increased by 5,094 from prior month to 164,466 in January.
The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 rose slightly to 3.6 percent from 3.5 percent.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
09:30 , dpa-AFXNissan Motor 9-Month Profit Down, Volume U [...]
09:30 , dpa-AFXDGAP-News: Bencard Allergie GmbH optimal p [...]
09:28 , dpa-AFXDGAP-News: Erste AM mit neuem Head of H [...]
09:11 , dpa-AFXBHP Billiton Board Okays Investment In Mad D [...]
09:02 , dpa-AFXOTS: ReiseBank AG / Gold im Wert von meh [...]