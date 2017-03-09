Erweiterte Funktionen


Swiss Jobless Rate Remains Stable As Expected




09.03.17 08:31
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate remained unchanged in February, in line with expectations, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs reported Thursday.


The seasonally adjusted jobless rate held steady at 3.3 percent in February as expected by economists.


On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate dropped slightly to 3.6 percent from 3.7 percent in the preceding month.


The number of unemployed decreased by 4,657 from prior month to 159,809 in February.


The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, decreased to 3.5 percent in February from 3.6 percent a month ago.


