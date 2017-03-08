Erweiterte Funktionen

Swiss Inflation Fastest Since Mid-2011




08.03.17 11:33
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss inflation accelerated to the fastest level in more than five years in February, the Federal Statistical Office reported Wednesday.


Consumer price inflation doubled to 0.6 percent in February from 0.3 percent in January. This was the second consecutive rise in prices and a similar pace of growth was last seen in June 2011.


Month-on-month, consumer prices climbed 0.5 percent in February after staying flat a month ago.


Political risk in the euro-zone will cause the franc to appreciate back towards parity with the euro this year, which would reverse the recent upward trend in import price inflation, Jessica Hinds, a European economist at Capital Economics, said.


With the franc likely to strengthen this year, underlying price pressures are set to remain subdued, the economist added.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
