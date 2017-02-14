Swiss Franc Slides Against Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


14.02.17 09:01
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against the other major currencies in the pre-European session on Tuesday.


The Swiss franc fell to nearly a 3-week low of 1.2605 against the pound and a 4-day low of 112.83 against the yen, from early highs of 1.2586 and 113.13, respectively.


Against the U.S. dollar, the franc dropped to 1.0051 from an early high of 1.0034.


The franc slipped to 1.0667 against the euro, from an early 5-day high of 1.0648.


If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.28 against the pound, 110.00 against the yen, 1.03 against the greenback and 1.07 against the euro.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



