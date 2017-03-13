Swiss Franc Rises Against Majors

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against the other major currencies in the European session on Friday.





The Swiss franc rose to 1.0744 against the euro and 1.2292 against the pound, from an early 3-month low of 1.0824 and a 5-day low of 1.2370, respectively.

Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the franc edged up to 1.0072 and 113.77 from an early near 2-week low of 1.0065 and a 4-day low of 113.25, respectively.

If the Swiss franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.06 against the euro, 1.21 against the pound, 1.02 against the greenback and 116.00 against the yen.

