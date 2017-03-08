Swiss Franc Rises Against Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


08.03.17
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against the other major currencies in the early European session on Wednesday.


The Swiss franc rose to a 2-day high of 1.0688 against the euro and nearly a 2-month high of 1.2322 against the pound, from early lows of 1.0712 and 1.2374, respectively.


Against the yen, the Swiss franc edged up to 112.62 from an early 1-week low of 112.08.


The franc advanced to 1.0131 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 1.0144.


If the Swiss franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.05 against the euro, 1.20 against the pound, 113.00 against the yen and 0.99 against the greenback.


