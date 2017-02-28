Erweiterte Funktionen


Swiss Franc Rises Against Majors




28.02.17 07:31
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.


The Swiss franc rose to 1.0070 against the U.S. dollar and 1.2527 against the pound, from an early 5-day low of 1.0101 and a 4-day low of 1.2560, respectively.


Against the yen and the euro, the franc advanced to 111.73 and 1.0669 from yesterday's closing quotes of 111.59 and 1.0683, respectively.


If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.99 against the greenback, 1.23 against the pound, 114.00 against the yen and 1.05 against the euro.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Bis zu 13% Kobalt - Führender Kobalt Explorer im Visier von Tesla, Ford und GM!
367% Kobalt-Aktientip - Starkes Kaufsignal!  
 
Cruz Cobalt Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Energierevolution: Alternative zu fossilen Energieträgern! Großaufträge in Kürze - 385% Biomasse-Aktientip!

Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
08:47 , dpa-AFX
GKN Plc FY16 Pre-tax Profit Up 19%
08:47 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Europ Assistance / 10 Jahre Assistance [...]
08:46 , dpa-AFX
Kontrollen der Geldgeber in Athen - weitere S [...]
08:41 , dpa-AFX
LJPC Climbs 76%, VTVT On Track, Eventful [...]
08:39 , dpa-AFX
Turkey's Trade Deficit Widens In January
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...