Erweiterte Funktionen
Swiss Franc Recovers Versus Majors
18.01.17 09:54
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc rebounded from its early losses against its major rivals in early European trading on Wednesday.
The franc recovered to 113.00 against the yen, 1.0013 against the greenback, 1.2343 against the pound and 1.0713 against the euro, from its early lows of 112.36, 1.0047, 1.2436 and 1.0732, respectively.
If the franc extends rise, it may challenge resistance around 0.98 against the greenback, 116.00 against the yen, 1.04 against the euro and 1.21 against the pound.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
09:54 , dpa-AFXSwiss Franc Recovers Versus Majors
09:50 , dpa-AFXLinkspolitiker soll griechischen Traditionsverlag [...]
09:40 , dpa-AFXGeschäfte des Gastgewerbes schwächeln im N [...]
09:25 , dpa-AFXDeutsche Bahn 2016 wieder mit positivem Bet [...]
09:19 , dpa-AFXOTS: Europace AG / EUROPACE Hauspreis-In [...]