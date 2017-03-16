Swiss Franc Little Changed After SNB Rate Decision

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "AT&T":

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss National Bank maintained 3-month Libor Target Range At -1.25 percent to -0.25 percent.

After the announcement, the Swiss franc changed little against its major rivals.





As 4:31 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0720 against the euro, 1.2275 against the pound, 1.0002 against the U.S. dollar and 113.33 against the yen.

