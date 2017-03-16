Erweiterte Funktionen

Swiss Franc Little Changed After SNB Rate Decision




16.03.17 09:48
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss National Bank maintained 3-month Libor Target Range At -1.25 percent to -0.25 percent.


After the announcement, the Swiss franc changed little against its major rivals.



As 4:31 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0720 against the euro, 1.2275 against the pound, 1.0002 against the U.S. dollar and 113.33 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


