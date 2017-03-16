Erweiterte Funktionen
Swiss Franc Little Changed After SNB Rate Decision
16.03.17 09:48
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss National Bank maintained 3-month Libor Target Range At -1.25 percent to -0.25 percent.
After the announcement, the Swiss franc changed little against its major rivals.
As 4:31 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0720 against the euro, 1.2275 against the pound, 1.0002 against the U.S. dollar and 113.33 against the yen.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|39,82 €
|39,618 €
|0,202 €
|+0,51%
|16.03./10:12
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US00206R1023
|A0HL9Z
|41,49 €
|31,20 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|39,82 €
|+0,51%
|09:40
|Düsseldorf
|39,60 €
|+0,25%
|08:16
|Frankfurt
|39,824 €
|+0,18%
|09:23
|Hamburg
|39,565 €
|+0,18%
|08:06
|Hannover
|39,565 €
|+0,18%
|08:06
|München
|39,58 €
|0,00%
|08:01
|Xetra
|39,795 €
|0,00%
|15.03.17
|Berlin
|39,755 €
|0,00%
|09:15
|NYSE
|42,59 $
|0,00%
|15.03.17
|Stuttgart
|39,601 €
|-0,41%
|09:07
= Realtime
Aktuell
