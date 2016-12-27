Swiss Franc Falls Amid Risk Appetite

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against its major counterparts in early European deals on Thursday amid rising risk appetite, as European shares advanced following a long holiday weekend.





Major European markets resumed their trading today, although Brits would have an extra day off for Boxing Day.

Italian dairy producer Parmalat surged 9.7 percent, after France's Lactalis launched a buyout offer on shares in the group at 2.80 euros per share with an aim to acquire its entire share capital.

Oil prices advanced amid optimism over the promised output cuts by the OPEC and the non-OPEC nations, which is scheduled to kick in from January 1. The landmark deal would wipe out 1.8 million barrels per day of oil supply from the global market.

The franc showed mixed performance in the Asian session. While the franc declined against the pound and the greenback, it held steady against the euro. Against the yen, the franc rose.

The franc declined to 1.0749 against the euro, its weakest since December 16. If the franc extends slide, 1.10 is possibly seen as its next support level.

The franc fell back to 1.0288 against the greenback, just few pips short of its previous session's 6-day low of 1.0291. The next possible support for the franc may be seen around the 1.04 region.

Pulling away from an early high of 114.29 against the yen, the franc edged down to 113.96. On the downside, 111.00 is likely seen as the next support level for the franc-yen pair.

Data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed that Japan's consumer prices increased 0.5 percent on year in November, accelerating from the 0.1 percent gain in October.

But core CPI, which excludes food prices, sank 0.4 percent on year for the second straight month.

The franc slipped to a 5-day low of 1.2635 against the pound, compared to 1.2607 hit late New York Monday. Continuation of the franc's downtrend may see it finding support around the 1.28 mark.

Looking ahead, the U.S. S&P Case-Shiller home price index for October, consumer confidence index and Richmond Fed manufacturing index for December are due in the New York session.

