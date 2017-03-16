Erweiterte Funktionen


Swiss Franc Falls Ahead Of SNB Rate Decision




16.03.17 09:40
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Thursday, the Swiss National Bank announces its interest rate decision.

The bank is forecast to hold the rate on sight deposit at -0.75 percent and the target range for the three-month Libor between -1.25 percent and -0.25 percent.


Ahead of the announcement, the Swiss franc fell against its major rivals.


As 4:25 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0722 against the euro, 1.2272 against the pound, 0.9999 against the U.S. dollar and 113.33 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien - Das beste Geschäftsmodell der Welt!
Neuer Funkturm-Aktientip Tower One Wireless!  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien - Das beste Geschäftsmodell der Welt! Neuer Funkturm-Aktientip Tower One Wireless!

Tower One Wireless Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
10:09 , dpa-AFX
U.S. Dollar Off Lows Against Majors
10:05 , dpa-AFX
SNB Holds Key Rates As Expected
10:03 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Ford-Werke GmbH / Klares Bekenntnis z [...]
10:03 , dpa-AFX
OTS: KfW / KfW IPEX-Bank: Personelle Ver [...]
09:52 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Leoni AG (english [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...