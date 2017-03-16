Swiss Franc Falls Ahead Of SNB Rate Decision

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Thursday, the Swiss National Bank announces its interest rate decision.



The bank is forecast to hold the rate on sight deposit at -0.75 percent and the target range for the three-month Libor between -1.25 percent and -0.25 percent.

Ahead of the announcement, the Swiss franc fell against its major rivals.

As 4:25 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0722 against the euro, 1.2272 against the pound, 0.9999 against the U.S. dollar and 113.33 against the yen.

