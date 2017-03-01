Erweiterte Funktionen


Swiss Franc Falls Against Most Majors




01.03.17 08:15
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.


The Swiss franc fell to 1.0649 against the euro, from an early 2-day high of 1.0637.


Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the franc edged down to 1.2481 and 1.0088 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2454 and 1.0058, respectively.


If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.08 against the euro, 1.27 against the pound and 1.02 against the greenback.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings!
Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings! Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
09:05 , dpa-AFX
Swiss UBS Indicator Continues To Signal Solid [...]
09:03 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Roland Berger / Roland Berger-Studie zu [...]
09:02 , dpa-AFX
ITV Plc FY16 Pretax Profit Decreases; Extern [...]
09:00 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: mutares is founding member of [...]
08:58 , dpa-AFX
Inchcape FY Pre-Tax Profit Rises
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...