Swiss Franc Falls Against Most Majors




07.02.17 07:20
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.


The Swiss franc fell to nearly a 3-week low of 112.44 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 112.62.


Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the franc edged down to 1.2400 and 0.9945 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2342 and 0.9906, respectively.


If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 110.00 against the yen, 1.26 against the pound and 1.01 against the greenback.


