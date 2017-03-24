Swiss Franc Falls Against Majors

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.





The Swiss franc fell to a 3-day high of 0.9959 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.9933.

Against the euro, the pound and the yen, the franc dropped to 1.0719, 1.2442 and 111.73 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0711, 1.2434 and 111.66, respectively.

If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.01 against the greenback, 1.08 against the euro, 1.27 against the pound and 110.00 against the yen.

