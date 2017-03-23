Erweiterte Funktionen


Swiss Franc Falls Against Majors




23.03.17 06:28
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.


The Swiss franc fell to 0.9929 against the U.S. dollar and 1.2394 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.9914 and 1.2375, respectively.


Against the euro and the yen, the franc edged down to 1.0702 and 112.13 from early highs of 1.0710 and 112.40, respectively.


If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.01 against the greenback, 1.26 against the pound, 1.06 against the euro and 111.00 against the yen.


