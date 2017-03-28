Erweiterte Funktionen


Swiss Franc Climbs Against Most Majors




28.03.17 15:42
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against most major counterparts in early New York trading on Tuesday.


The franc firmed to near a 2-week high of 1.0685 versus the euro, off its early low of 1.0711.


The Swiss currency advanced to 0.9837 versus the dollar and 1.2349 against the pound, from its previous low of 0.9869 and a 4-day low of 1.2417, respectively.


The next possible resistance for the franc is seen around 1.04 against the euro, 0.97 against the greenback and 1.19 against the pound.


