Erweiterte Funktionen


Swiss Franc Climbs Against Majors




26.01.17 13:50
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the Swiss franc advanced against its major counterparts in the European session on Thursday.


The franc advanced to a 3-week high of 1.0694 versus the euro and more than a 2-week high of 114.68 versus the yen, off its early low of 1.0744 and a 2-day low of 113.26, respectively.


The franc reversed from an early low of 1.0003 against the greenback and more than 3-week low of 1.2651 against the pound, rising back to 0.9968 and 1.2541, respectively.


On the upside, the franc may find resistance around 1.04 against the euro, 117.00 against the yen, 0.97 against the greenback and 1.24 against the pound.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Chinas Medienriese CRTV setzt auf Virtual Reality von YDreams!
525% Augmented Reality-Aktientip!  
 
YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Chinas Medienriese CRTV setzt auf Virtual Reality von YDreams! 525% Augmented Reality-Aktientip!

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:42 , dpa-AFX
Harman International Industries Inc Bottom Line [...]
14:40 , dpa-AFX
Dollar Advances Ahead Of U.S. Weekly Joble [...]
14:38 , dpa-AFX
Ironwood, Allergan: FDA Approves 72mcg Dos [...]
14:36 , dpa-AFX
Caterpillar Q4 Loss Widens; Cuts FY17 Outloo [...]
14:30 , dpa-AFX
Alliance Data Systems Board Declares Quarter [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...