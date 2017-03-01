Erweiterte Funktionen


Swiss Factory Growth Strongest Since April 2011




01.03.17 10:24
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's manufacturing sector expanded at the fastest pace in nearly six years during February amid strong growth in production and a marked improvement in the labor market situation, survey data from the Credit Suisse bank showed Wednesday.


The procure.ch Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 57.8 from 54.6 in January. Economists had forecast a score of 55.5.


A PMI score above 50 signals growth in the factory sector and the latest reading was the highest since April 2011.


The "employment" sub-index closed well within the growth zone at 56.9 points for the first time in three years, the report said.


