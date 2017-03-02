Erweiterte Funktionen


Swiss Economy Expands Slightly In Q4




02.03.17 08:22
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss economy expanded marginally in the fourth quarter, figures from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed Thursday.


Gross domestic product grew by a less-than-expected 0.1 percent sequentially, the same pace of expansion as seen in the third quarter. Economists had forecast a quarterly growth of 0.4 percent.


The SECO had earlier estimated flat growth for the third quarter.


On a yearly basis, GDP growth eased to 0.6 percent from revised 1.4 percent in the previous quarter. Economists had forecast the growth rate to remain unchanged at the initially estimated 1.3 percent.


In 2016, the economy grew at a faster pace of 1.3 percent following a 0.8 percent rise in 2015.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
