Erweiterte Funktionen


Swiss Consumption Indicator Rises Slightly In December




25.01.17 08:49
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss consumption indicator improved slightly in December on the strong year-end results of the auto sector, data from the investment bank UBS showed Wednesday.


The consumption index rose to 1.50 in December from 1.45 in November.


The indicator signalized solid growth prospects for private consumption this year. New car registrations in the automobile sector, which were at an all-time high, remained the root of this positive outlook.


Nonetheless, the bank said the outlook for the retail sector remains pessimistic. Domestic tourism managed to maintain its robust November performance.


A long-term recovery of the Swiss tourism sector is not expected. The negative effects of the strong Swiss franc and the associated disadvantages vis-à-vis European competitors are simply too great, the UBS said.


However, there is some light at the end of the tunnel, the bank noted. A weaker Swiss franc, which UBS is predicting for the next 12 months significantly above EURCHF 1.10, should boost Swiss tourism, the UBS added.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden!
224% Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden! 224% Zink-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
10:06 , dpa-AFX
IRW-News: Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. : R [...]
10:02 , dpa-AFX
OTS: BearingPoint GmbH / Europäisches Berat [...]
10:02 , dpa-AFX
OTS: UP Nord / Wirtschaftsprofessor Strauba [...]
10:02 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Deutscher Factoring-Verband e.V. / Sve [...]
09:52 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - e2V Technologies plc
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...