Swiss Banks Punished For Rate-Rigging Scheme

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss competition commission has fined several international and Swiss banks for operating a cartel to manipulate different interest rates derivatives.





COMCO reached the conclusion that the four international banks Credit Suisse, JPMorgan, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and UBS operated a cartel on bid-ask Spread on Swiss franc interest rate derivatives between May and September 2007.

COMCO imposed total fines of about CHF 5.4 million. UBS received full immunity for revealing the existence of the cartel to the COMCO. RBS and JPMorgan received reductions of their respective fines for cooperating with the investigation under the leniency program. The individual fines amount to CHF 2.042 million for Credit Suisse, CHF 2.549 million for JPMorgan and CHF 0.856 million for RBS.

