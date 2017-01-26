Swiss 2016 Watch Exports Fall 9.9%

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss watch exports registered one of its shallowest falls of last year in December, yet marking a decline for the whole of 2016, figures from the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry showed Thursday.





Watch exports declined 4.6 percent year-on-year in December to CHF 1.7 billion. Exports for the whole year tumbled 9.9 percent to CHF 19.4 billion.

The trend of Swiss watch industry exports continued to recover in December while remaining negative, the group said. Overall volumes rose slightly for the first time in 18 months.

Among the main markets, demand from the U.S., China, Japan and the U.K. improved, while exports to Hong Kong, Singapore, the UAE, main European markets and South Korea declined in December.

