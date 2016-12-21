Erweiterte Funktionen
Swedish Krona Climbs To 6-day High Versus U.S. Dollar After Riksbank Decision
STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - The Swedish Krona drifted higher against the U.
S. dollar in early European deals on Wednesday, after Sweden's central bank retained its negative interest rate and extended the quantitative easing programme.
The Executive Board of the Riksbank maintained the repo rate at -0.50 percent as economists had expected. The bank previously lowered the rate by 0.15 percentage points in February.
The Swedish currency firmed to 9.3110 against the greenback, its strongest since December 15. On the upside, 9.10 is possibly seen as the next resistance level for the Krona.
