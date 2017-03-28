Erweiterte Funktionen

Sweden's Producer Price Inflation Eases In February




28.03.17 12:35
dpa-AFX


STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's producer price inflation slowed in February, data from Statistics Sweden showed Tuesday.


Producer prices increased at a slower pace of 7.5 percent year-on-year in February, slower than the 8.2 percent rise in January.


Prices on the export market and the import market increased 8.5 percent and by 9.3 percent, respectively. At the same time, domestic market prices climbed 6.2 percent.


On a monthly basis, producer prices slid 0.8 percent, reversing a 0.6 percent rise in January.


The decline reflects a 1.7 percent drop in import prices and 1.6 percent fall in export prices, mainly due to an appreciation of the Swedish krona.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



