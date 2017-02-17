Sweden's Inflation Slows In January

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation slowed more than expected as prices normally drop at the start of the year, data from Statistics Sweden revealed Friday.





Inflation fell to 1.4 percent in January from 1.7 percent in December. The rate was forecast to ease to 1.5 percent.

Month-on-month, the consumer price index fell 0.7 percent in January, in line with expectations. The CPI normally drops in January as a result of a normal seasonal pattern, in which mainly clothing and footwear prices decrease.

Underlying inflation slowed marginally to 1.6 percent in January from 1.9 percent a month ago. Economists had forecast the rate to fall moderately to 1.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, the CPIF dropped 0.7 percent in contrast to December's 0.5 percent increase. But the monthly fall matched economists' expectations.

The inflation rate according to the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, was 1.5 percent in January. The HICP decreased by 0.8 percent from December.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM