Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate    


Sweden's Inflation Slows In January




17.02.17 10:10
dpa-AFX


STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation slowed more than expected as prices normally drop at the start of the year, data from Statistics Sweden revealed Friday.


Inflation fell to 1.4 percent in January from 1.7 percent in December. The rate was forecast to ease to 1.5 percent.


Month-on-month, the consumer price index fell 0.7 percent in January, in line with expectations. The CPI normally drops in January as a result of a normal seasonal pattern, in which mainly clothing and footwear prices decrease.


Underlying inflation slowed marginally to 1.6 percent in January from 1.9 percent a month ago. Economists had forecast the rate to fall moderately to 1.7 percent.


On a monthly basis, the CPIF dropped 0.7 percent in contrast to December's 0.5 percent increase. But the monthly fall matched economists' expectations.


The inflation rate according to the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, was 1.5 percent in January. The HICP decreased by 0.8 percent from December.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Ressourcen-Upgrade: 6,99 Mio. t Lithium - Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte im Visier von BMW, VW und Daimler - 320% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,90 % 1,70 % 0,20 % +11,76% 27.01./17:30
 
ISIN WKN
1,90 %
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Bundesbank 1,90 % +11,76%  31.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Ressourcen-Upgrade: 6,99 Mio. t Lithium - Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte im Visier von BMW, VW und Daimler - 320% Lithium-Aktientip!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Löschung 15.08.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...