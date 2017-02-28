Erweiterte Funktionen


Sweden's GDP Growth Accelerates In Q4




28.02.17 11:00
dpa-AFX


STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's economic growth accelerated at the end of 2016, data published by Statistics Sweden showed Tuesday.


Gross domestic product grew 1 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, faster than the revised 0.3 percent expansion posted in the third quarter. This was the fastest growth since the fourth quarter of 2015, when it climbed 1.2 percent.


Economists had forecast the rate to improve moderately to 0.8 percent from the third quarter's initially estimated 0.5 percent.


The expenditure-side breakdown of GDP showed that household consumption and government spending rose 0.3 percent each. At the same time, gross fixed capital formation advanced 0.9 percent.


Exports grew 1.8 percent, while imports dropped 0.2 percent. Changes in inventories decreased GDP growth by 0.3 percentage points.


On a yearly basis, GDP advanced by working-day adjusted 2.3 percent, in line with expectations, but slightly weaker than the revised 2.4 percent growth seen in the third quarter.


In 2016 as a whole, the economy expanded 3.3 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings!
Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings! Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:26 , dpa-AFX
Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
13:20 , dpa-AFX
AutoZone Inc. Q2 Profit Climbs 4%
13:15 , dpa-AFX
Target Q4 Profit Down 43%, Misses View; O [...]
13:15 , dpa-AFX
Summit Therapeutics Recognises Tenth Annua [...]
13:12 , dpa-AFX
BMO Financial Group To Repurchase Up To 1 [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...