Sweden's GDP Growth Accelerates In Q4

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's economic growth accelerated at the end of 2016, data published by Statistics Sweden showed Tuesday.





Gross domestic product grew 1 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, faster than the revised 0.3 percent expansion posted in the third quarter. This was the fastest growth since the fourth quarter of 2015, when it climbed 1.2 percent.

Economists had forecast the rate to improve moderately to 0.8 percent from the third quarter's initially estimated 0.5 percent.

The expenditure-side breakdown of GDP showed that household consumption and government spending rose 0.3 percent each. At the same time, gross fixed capital formation advanced 0.9 percent.

Exports grew 1.8 percent, while imports dropped 0.2 percent. Changes in inventories decreased GDP growth by 0.3 percentage points.

On a yearly basis, GDP advanced by working-day adjusted 2.3 percent, in line with expectations, but slightly weaker than the revised 2.4 percent growth seen in the third quarter.

In 2016 as a whole, the economy expanded 3.3 percent.

