Sweden's Economic Sentiment Weakens Slightly In February

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's economic confidence weakened marginally in February, survey data from the National Institute of Economic Research showed Friday.





The economic tendency indicator dropped less-than-expected to 111.6 in February from 111.9 in January. Economists had forecast the score to fall to 111.1.

Although the confidence in the manufacturing sector eased slightly, the indicator still reflects a much stronger situation, the think tank said. The corresponding index fell to 117.7 from 118.7. The expected reading was 117.8.

The confidence indicator for the building and civil engineering industry gained to 111.2 in February from 110.2 a month ago.

The confidence indicator for the retail trade improved to 102.8 from 99.1 in the prior month. Despite positive expectations, firms again reported slightly weaker sales growth than normal over the past three months.

Consumers remained upbeat. Nonetheless, the consumer sentiment index dropped slightly to 104.5 from 104.6. The reading was above the expected level of 104.1.

The confidence indicator for the service sector came in at 105.7 versus 105.9. Firms report healthy demand for their services in recent months, and their expectations for demand and employment in the coming months remain optimistic.

