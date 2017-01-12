Erweiterte Funktionen


Sweden Unemployment Rises In December




12.01.17 11:11
dpa-AFX


STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish unemployment rose in December to its highest level in nearly a year in December, data from the Public Employment Agency showed Thursday.


The unemployment rate climbed to 4.1 percent from 3.9 percent in November. The figure was the highest since February, when it was at the same level. A year ago, the rate was 4.2 percent.


The seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 3.97 percent in December, broadly unchanged from the previous month. In the same month a year ago, the figure was 4.05 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



