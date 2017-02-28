Sweden Trade Surplus Grows Less Than Expected

Erweiterte Funktionen


28.02.17 11:34
dpa-AFX


STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's foreign trade surplus increased at the start of the year, though less-than-expected, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Tuesday.


The trade surplus rose to SEK 1.5 billion in January from SEK 0.8 billion in the corresponding month last year. Economists had expected the surplus to climb to SEK 1.7 billion.


The value of exports jumped 19.0 percent year-over-year in January and imports surged by 18.0 percent.


Trade with countries outside the EU resulted in a surplus of SEK 9.4 billion, while EU trade ended in a deficit of SEK 7.9 billion.


On a seasonally adjusted basis, the net trade surplus came in at SEK 0.8 billion in January versus SEK 0.4 billion in December.


